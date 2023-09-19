Two injured in early morning crash, near Owatonna

HAVANA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a fiery scene on Highway 14, near Owatonna, early this morning as two drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck driven by a 63-year-old Madison Lake man was eastbound on Hwy 14 when it collided with a Chevy Impala going south on 44th Ave. in Havana Township around 5:30 a.m.

Both drivers were transported to Owatonna Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

State Patrol says everyone involved was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.