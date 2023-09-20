Authorities search for missing woman in Sanborn

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 81 year old Jeanine Jackson, from Sanborn, MN.

Jeanine suffers from memory issues and potentially became disoriented during a morning walk. She was last seen at approximately 9:30am on 09/20/23 and is accompanied by her dog, a white and tan Chihuahua.

Residents of the Sanborn area are encouraged to check their properties and surveillance systems, including doorbell cameras, for any video.

Anyone with information on the location of Jeanine Jackson is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at 507-637-4036.

