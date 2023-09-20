Your Photos
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to unveil Taylor Farm exhibit

A grand opening for the Taylor Farm exhibit takes place Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is unveiling a new exhibit focused on agriculture.

A grand opening for the Taylor Farm exhibit takes place Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

This exhibit has four main parts for kids to enjoy.

There will be a tractor that kids can climb into to get the farming experience, there will also be a cornfield, pigs on wheels, and grain bin like barn area.

”Yeah, agriculture is so important in our Community right now and just across the world really. And we have a lot of visionaries that are very passionate about the museum and they wanted to bring agriculture to life. The Glenn A Taylor Foundation is a primary funder for it,” said Courtney Malone, Marketing Director.

This will be a permanent exhibit at the Children’s Museum.

The grand opening for this event will cost $12 for a daily pass and a membership is $125 for the year.

There will also be giveaways at the grand opening donated from the Taylor Corporation.

