Owatonna Police Dept., Regional SWAT Team working together on ‘scene;’ safety precautions in place

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently working on a “scene” in conjunction with the regional SWAT team.

According to the post, the location of the scene is the 100 block of 22nd St NW.

At the time of the Facebook post, the scene had been contained to an apartment.

In the meantime, precautions have been implemented in the immediate area.

KEYC News Now will continue to follow this story.

