Deep passion within Deep Valley Quilters Quilt Guild

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a lot more that goes into quilting than one would think. Linda and Kathy are in with the Deep Valley Quilters Quilt Guild to talk about how they got started and what the quilting process looks like.

There will be a quilt show at the Mankato Armory Sept. 29 and 30. The quilt shown in this segment will be raffled off.

