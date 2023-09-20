Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Mille Lacs and Benton Counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been spotted in Mille Lacs and Benton County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed the presence of EAB in the two counties for the first time.

Tree care professionals in both counties noticed trees with signs of an EAB infestation and made reports to the MDA.

The Mille Lacs County infestation was discovered in Milaca along a set of powerlines.

The Benton County infestation was found in a St. Cloud neighborhood.

MDA staff were able to find EAB larvae and collect samples.

Due to this being first time EAB has been found and confirmed in Mille Lacs and Benton counties, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county, which will limit the firewood movement and ash material out of the area.

The quarantine area for Mille Lacs County will be the southern portion of the county, south of County Road 11, from Benton to the Isanti County border.

All of Benton County, however, will be under the EAB quarantine.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Mille Lacs and Benton County will be held on Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Experts from the MDA plan to provide a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.

There are now 44 counties in the state, including Mille Lacs and Benton, with EAB.

