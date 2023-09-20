Fallen Algona police officer Kevin Cram to be laid to rest

Your Photos
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KEYC) - The Algona, Iowa, police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest today following a public funeral service.

The public service for fallen Officer Kevin Cram will take place at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona.

Cram’s family and select law enforcement will attend a private graveside service afterwards.

Cram was a 10-year veteran of the Algona Police Department.

He died one week ago, on Wed., Sept. 13, when he attempted to arrest Kyle Ricke, 43, of Algona.

Ricke was arrested hours later in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

A memorial fund has also been established for Officer Cram’s family through the Iowa State Bank.

