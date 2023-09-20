Fatal semi crash in Watonwan County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There was a fatal crash in Watonwan County involving two semi’s colliding at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 5, just east of Darfur.

The State Patrol says one semi was eastbound on highway 30 and the other was southbound on county road 5 when they collided.

The driver of the eastbound semi, 31-year-old Dylan Maas of Sleepy Eye died in the crash.

The patrol says the other driver, 32 year old Cody Crowley of Golden Valley, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to HCMC.

