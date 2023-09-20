Your Photos
Increasing confidence for weekend rain

Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/20/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Today is expected to be a near copy paste of yesterday, with summer-like temperatures.

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80s across the region before we enter a cooling pattern heading into the weekend.

A few showers could pop up this afternoon and evening but we aren’t expecting widespread rain quite yet. Friday is when we are seeing increasing rain chances, lasting through the weekend and even into the start of next week. Thunderstorms are also possible, and we can’t rule out the possibility of some being strong or severe. Rain totals are still not certain, but if the components align the way we need them to, we could see amounts that could slow the ongoing drought conditions. Exact details like timing and locations will be more clear in the next few days. If you have outdoor plans this weekend you may want to keep an eye on the forecast.

At the start of next week, temperatures will be much cooler and fall-like, with highs in the 60s.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

