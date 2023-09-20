Minnesota River Bank Stabilization project continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The project to stabilize the Minnesota River bank in Mankato has been going on for over a year , with a section of the Minnesota River Trail closing last week so further work can be done.

The Minnesota River Bank Stabilization Project is aiming to repair damage caused by precipitation and varying levels, and the city says that the project is vital in NOT ONLY protecting Mankato’s riverside infrastructure from erosion, BUT keeping the river itself clean.

“One of the big mechanisms of damage that we see is there’s a lot of trees that come up on the river bank and the river bank is very steep, so as erosion impacts the tree. the tree falls into the river, water hits the tree, it pushes the water into the river bank and then the cycle repeats itself at a faster rate,” said Michael McCarty, Project Manager.

The Minnesota River has been a crucial part of Mankato since its founding, and several repairs have been MADE throughout the town’s history, from repairing erosion damage to cleaning after floods.

The purpose of the river has also changed, over time, from its start as a shipping route to a tourist and leisure spot today.

The Blue Earth County Historical Society says that the history of the river and its neighboring infrastructure is the history of the town itself.

“The confluence really of the Minnesota and Blue Earth Rivers has always been a gathering space from even pre-settlement times. So it’s a very important area in southern Minnesota and those flood walls have done great things,” said Heather Harren.

