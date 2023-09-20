Mogwai Collaborative: A creative coworking space

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We found a local creative space that’s perfect, whether you’re brainstorming with a group or working remote on your own. After the pandemic, a surge in remote workers was created, and that’s where coworking spaces like Mogwai Collaborative come into play... we take you inside.

You can find Mogwai Collaborative at 424 North Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.