New Ulm man dies following Renville County crash

OLIVIA Minn. (KEYC) - A 36-year-old New Ulm man has died following a crash in Renville County last night.

Minnesota State Patrol has not identified the man but says his Volkswagen was driving westbound on Highway 19 in Morton when it went off the road on Brook Drive.

According to an incident report, the driver’s vehicle rolled when it went off the road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

State Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

More information on the crash is expected to be released at noon today.

