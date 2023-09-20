Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm man dies following Renville County crash

A 36-year-old New Ulm man has died following a crash in Renville County last night.
A 36-year-old New Ulm man has died following a crash in Renville County last night.(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVIA Minn. (KEYC) - A 36-year-old New Ulm man has died following a crash in Renville County last night.

Minnesota State Patrol has not identified the man but says his Volkswagen was driving westbound on Highway 19 in Morton when it went off the road on Brook Drive.

According to an incident report, the driver’s vehicle rolled when it went off the road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

State Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

More information on the crash is expected to be released at noon today.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently...
Owatonna Police Dept., Regional SWAT Team working together on ‘scene;’ safety precautions in place
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/20/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/20/23
The Algona police officer killed in the line of duty, Kevin Cram, will be laid to rest on...
Fallen Algona police officer Kevin Cram to be laid to rest
The Algona police officer killed in the line of duty, Kevin Cram, will be laid to rest on...
Fallen Algona police officer Kevin Cram to be laid to rest