New Ulm man identified following Renville County crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm man has died following a crash in Renville County last night.

State Patrol says 36-year-old Jacob Hawn was driving westbound on Highway 19 in Morton when he went off the road in the area Brook Drive.

According to an incident report, Hawn’s vehicle rolled when it went off the road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

State Patrol says Hawn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

