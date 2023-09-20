Prep Athlete of the Week: Waseca’s Evelyn Nydegger

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -Evelyn Nydegger is a senior dual sport athlete playing soccer for Waseca and running track for NRHEG. She’s been playing sports for as long as she can remember- but four years ago Evelyn developed a condition causing her to collapse on the soccer field and track. After countless doctors appointments, there is no clear diagnosis to her condition.

“We really don’t know what the seizure’s are necessarily, but what really happens is I feel it primarily in my left arm and my neck and I’ll start to get tight and if I keep running I can sometimes fend them off, hold them off for a little bit, but it’s usually I’ll go down pretty quick pretty hard and it will look like I’m having an epileptic seizure, but I am completely fine and I’m fully conscious I can feel and hear everything I just can’t really respond to people” said Nydegger.

In 2020 Evelyn saw a neurologist in Rochester who originally called her condition Transient Tic Disorder, but soon the episodes got scarier.

“Two years in so two years ago I started holding my breath during my episodes so we started seeing more doctors so we went to the neurologist again in Rochester who we did ambulatory EMG which is where they stick nodes on your head and they monitor your brain waves and see if you’re getting signals sent to your brain that causes some neurological misfire we didn’t find anything with that then I went to the cardiology department also in Rochester where they ran a stress test to watch my heart to see if my heart was missing a beat or something and they didn’t find anything there” said Nydegger.

Head Coach Phil Bulfer knows Evelyn well after the playmaker first made her mark in seventh grade.

“Right away when she first started having them we didn’t know how to get her out of them we didn’t know how to support her so it was just trying to have general conversation talking about painting talking about her painting talking about school talking about different things to help her mentally snap out of it” said head coach Phil Bulfer.

“It’s a lot of not being scared even though it’s absolutely terrifying” said Nydegger.

But after an episode happens, Evenly is right back out there.

“I can usually calm myself down get back up walk five minutes later. Just got to sit down get some water I can brush it off and go right back in for it” said Nydegger.

Evelyn doesn’t let her condition keep her from competing in the sports she loves. This soccer season Evelyn has 12 goals, broke the NRHEG school record for the 300 meter hurdles last year in her junior year and is signing with Minnesota State University Moorhead to continue her soccer career.

Her coaches, family, teammates any many more see her as an inspiration.

“Right from the beginning we knew she was going to be determined we knew we were dealing with somebody that was extra that wanted to be that and play at that higher level” said Bulfer.

Her determination and resilience is why Evelyn Nydegger is our Prep Athlete of the Week.

