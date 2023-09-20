‘Rent’ returns to kick of MSU Mankato’s Mainstage season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato is kicking off the Theatre and Dance Department’s Mainstage season with the legendary Broadway theatrical hit, “Rent”.

Jonathan Larson’s iconic musical, which continues to captivate audiences around the world, will be returning to MSU Mankato, beginning Sept. 28.

Set in the vibrant and gritty East Village of New York City in the 1990s, "Rent" follows a group of friends struggling with issues such as poverty, homelessness, and the mounting fear of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The group is forced to face their problems head on, making personal self-discoveries and finding what really matters most in life.

The production’s Director, Vladimir Rovinsky, noted that such themes as searching for human connection and love in “the age of progressing social isolation, worldwide epidemics, and global cataclysms is something that will resonate with modern audiences.”

"Rent" will run from Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 7 & 8 at 2 p.m. in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, at MSU Mankato.

Regular tickets are $24; $21 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more; and $5 for MSU students.

The Box Office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center. Single tickets can be purchased online, or via The Box Office line at (507) 389-6661.

Season ticket packages are still available for purchase.

