Suspect in custody following incident involving SWAT team in Owatonna

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officers in Owatonna were called to a report of shots fired at the cedar ridge apartment complex.

Residents in the area of on the 100 block of 22nd St. NW.were told to evacuate and officers closed the road as a precaution.

According to the officers, nobody was hurt and the scene is deemed safe.

“We received a call this morning at 1:50 indicating that there were some shots fired in the area, so officers responded and were able to distinguish that looks like that did occur. So just with the weapons part of it, we called out the SWAT team for safety purposes,” said Joshua Sorenson, Captain of Owatonna Police Department.

Owatonna police are currently investigating the incident.

They say charges are pending.

