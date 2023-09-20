Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Suspect in custody following incident involving SWAT team in Owatonna

Owatonna police are currently investigating the incident.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officers in Owatonna were called to a report of shots fired at the cedar ridge apartment complex.

Residents in the area of on the 100 block of 22nd St. NW.were told to evacuate and officers closed the road as a precaution.

According to the officers, nobody was hurt and the scene is deemed safe.

“We received a call this morning at 1:50 indicating that there were some shots fired in the area, so officers responded and were able to distinguish that looks like that did occur. So just with the weapons part of it, we called out the SWAT team for safety purposes,” said Joshua Sorenson, Captain of Owatonna Police Department.

Owatonna police are currently investigating the incident.

They say charges are pending.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

The project to stabilize the Minnesota River bank in Mankato has been going on for over a year...
Minnesota River Bank Stabilization project continues
A grand opening for the Taylor Farm exhibit takes place Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to unveil Taylor Farm exhibit
31-year-old Dylan Maas of Sleepy Eye died in the crash.
Fatal semi crash in Watonwan County
A New Ulm man has died following a crash in Renville County last night.
New Ulm man identified following Renville County crash