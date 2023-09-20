Your Photos
UPDATE: Owatonna Police Dept. makes arrest after incident prompting SWAT team presence

Around 7 a.m, the City of Owatonna alerted residents to an active law enforcement situation on the 100 block of 22nd St. NW.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently...
According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently working on a scene in conjunction with the regional SWAT team.(AP)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) -

9:15 a.m. - Owatonna Police make an arrest after an incident which required a SWAT team Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m, the City of Owatonna alerted residents to an active law enforcement situation on the 100 block of 22nd St. NW.

Two hours later, authorities said a suspect was taken into custody on a firearms complaint.

According to a Facebook post from the city, law enforcement was able to contain the scene to an apartment and closed the road as a precaution.

22nd St. NW has since been reopened as investigators continue to gather information.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more details become available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently working on a “scene” in conjunction with the regional SWAT team.

According to the post, the location of the scene is the 100 block of 22nd St NW.

At the time of the Facebook post, the scene had been contained to an apartment.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently...
According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently working on a scene in conjunction with the regional SWAT team.(City of Owatonna Facebook Pave)

In the meantime, precautions have been implemented in the immediate area.

KEYC News Now will continue to follow this story.

