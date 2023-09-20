Warming up to a rainy weekend

Sunshine and warmer-than-average temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. By the weekend, a low-pressure system will move out of the Rockies, bringing widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms followed by cooler, more fall-like weather for next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will remain sunny and mild through the rest of the week, although temperatures will drop a couple of degrees each day.

The system that is going to be our weekend rainmaker will move out of the Rocky Mountains and into the western Dakotas on Friday. That system will slowly move eastward throughout the weekend, bringing scattered rain showers on Friday, with more widespread scattered showers and thundershowers Friday night. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with on-and-off periods of steady rain. As of now, it looks as though most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa can expect a widespread one-quarter to one-half inch of rain. That said, there could very easily be locally heavier amounts of an inch or more. The system will develop and become more organized over the next couple of days. We will be watching this very closely, fine-tuning and becoming more specific with the rain forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

