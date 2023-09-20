Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warming up to a rainy weekend

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine and warmer-than-average temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. By the weekend, a low-pressure system will move out of the Rockies, bringing widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms followed by cooler, more fall-like weather for next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will remain sunny and mild through the rest of the week, although temperatures will drop a couple of degrees each day.

The system that is going to be our weekend rainmaker will move out of the Rocky Mountains and into the western Dakotas on Friday. That system will slowly move eastward throughout the weekend, bringing scattered rain showers on Friday, with more widespread scattered showers and thundershowers Friday night. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with on-and-off periods of steady rain. As of now, it looks as though most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa can expect a widespread one-quarter to one-half inch of rain. That said, there could very easily be locally heavier amounts of an inch or more. The system will develop and become more organized over the next couple of days. We will be watching this very closely, fine-tuning and becoming more specific with the rain forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/20/23
Increasing confidence for weekend rain
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/20/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 9/20/23
KEYC Weather
Warm final days of summer; weekend rain looking more likely
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday 5pm Weathercast