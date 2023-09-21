Bullying Prevention Month with Mankato business owners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are people right here in our community working hard to put an end to bullying. That includes Barb Kaus with the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Tim Flynn with Kato Karate, joining us to talk about their collaborative efforts to stop bullying.

A committee has come together to support youth mental health, including suicide prevention and now, anti-bullying. An event called Karate Chop Bullying will be held on Oct. 2.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.