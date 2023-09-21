Business Bulb Collection moving to Denco Lighting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Business Bulb Collection has moved to a new location.

According to a release from Blue Earth County, businesses will now be able to dispose of used and unwanted bulbs, ballasts, and lamps year-round at Denco Lighting, located at 626 N Riverfront Drive, Mankato.

On Thurs., Sept. 28, fees will be $.55 cents for each bulb that is four feet or less; $.65 cents for bulbs more than 4-feet long and compact bulbs; $.75 cents for U-shaped or circular bulbs; $2.00 for UV bulbs, and $2.50 for HID/MV/HPS bulbs.

Xcel Energy commercial customers are not being charged for disposal of up to 10 light bulbs.

Customers must show a copy of a current bill to be eligible for the free disposal option.

Because of the hazardous materials they contain, fluorescent bulbs must be recycled.

For more information, call Property & Environmental Resources, at (507) 304-4251.

