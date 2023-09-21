Confidence increases for weekend showers

As we approach a potentially wet weekend, details are beginning to be more clear.

Today, very similar conditions to yesterday are expected with temperatures just a few degrees cooler. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with more clouds moving in tonight and overnight.

Tomorrow is when we’re expecting the arrival of some showers and thunderstorms. Showers will be widely scattered in the morning, gaining coverage in the afternoon and through the evening. Later in the day is when the thunderstorms will become more common. Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the overnight and remain in the area all weekend and even into the start of next week. Rain totals are still uncertain but we could see amounts that will stall the ongoing drought conditions if everything lines up the way it needs to. Some storms may be strong or severe, so be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts.

Temperatures will cool down at the start of next week, with more fall-like conditions expected.

