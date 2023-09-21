Your Photos
Costanza’s Pizzeria closing; three new businesses opening

Costanza's Pizzeria announced on their Facebook page that their last day of business is this...
Costanza's Pizzeria announced on their Facebook page that their last day of business is this Sunday.(Tony Peregin)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A restaurant located near campus closes its doors to make room for three known franchises.

Costanza’s Pizzeria announced on their Facebook page that their last day of business is this Sunday.

According to the post, in 10 weeks the location will get a new look.

They will be opening a Cinnabon Bakery, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and Jamba Juice.

They thank their loyal customers and staff.

