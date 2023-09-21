Costanza’s Pizzeria closing; three new businesses opening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A restaurant located near campus closes its doors to make room for three known franchises.

Costanza’s Pizzeria announced on their Facebook page that their last day of business is this Sunday.

“Costanza’s last day of business will be this Sunday… Thank you to all of our loyal customers and staff!! We are excited to announce that in 10 weeks we will be opening...[a] Cinnabon Bakery, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, and Jamba Juice!”

According to the post, in 10 weeks the location will get a new look.

They will be opening a Cinnabon Bakery, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and Jamba Juice.

They thank their loyal customers and staff.

