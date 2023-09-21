Your Photos
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 in Redwood County

According to the Minnesota State patrol, one of the vehicles was driving southbound on Balsa Avenue while the other vehicle was eastbound on Highway 14.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now expects to learn more details today about a fatal crash that happened last night in Redwood County.

According to the Minnesota State patrol, one of the vehicles was driving southbound on Balsa Avenue while the other vehicle was eastbound on Highway 14.

Both vehicles collided at the intersection.

The names of those involved and their conditions is expected to be released sometime today.

The report also states the crash involved an unbelted occupant.

