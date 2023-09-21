Your Photos
Fire erupts during search for missing 81-year-old woman

According to the viewer, this happened at around 8:30 p.m. in Sanborn on the first night of the search party for Jeanie Jackson.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - Video obtained by a viewer, Wednesday night, showed an alleged state trooper vehicle catching on fire.

The Sanborn Fire Department arrived to put the fire out. No word yet on how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

