Fire erupts during search for missing 81-year-old woman

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - Video obtained by a viewer, Wednesday night, showed an alleged state trooper vehicle catching on fire.

According to the viewer, this happened at around 8:30 p.m. in Sanborn on the first night of the search party for Jeanie Jackson.

The Sanborn Fire Department arrived to put the fire out. No word yet on how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

