Kernza at the Creek with Great River Greening

Kristy Cowdin is in to talk about their efforts and to go over an event called Kernza at the Creek taking place Sept. 30 at 7 Mile Creek Park.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Great River Greening has expanded their nature-based climate solutions from St. Paul to the entire state of Minnesota. Kristy Cowdin is in to talk about their efforts and to go over an event called Kernza at the Creek taking place Sept. 30 at 7 Mile Creek Park.

To learn more about the event, you can check out their website: https://www.greatrivergreening.org/kernzaatthecreek

