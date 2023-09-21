Kernza at the Creek with Great River Greening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Great River Greening has expanded their nature-based climate solutions from St. Paul to the entire state of Minnesota. Kristy Cowdin is in to talk about their efforts and to go over an event called Kernza at the Creek taking place Sept. 30 at 7 Mile Creek Park.

To learn more about the event, you can check out their website: https://www.greatrivergreening.org/kernzaatthecreek

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.