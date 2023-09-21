Mankato woman severely injured following motorcycle crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman is severely injured after a motorcycle crash early yesterday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Trevor Tomlinson, 31, of West Concord was driving with passenger, Rebekah Edman, 43, of Mankato.

Officials say the motorcycle was driving southbound on Highway 22 when another vehicle attempted to go westbound on Augusta Drive. The report says Tomlinson layed the bike down to avoid a collision with the other vehicle.

Edman was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Tomlinson was not injured.

According to the report, neither Tomlinson or Edman were wearing helmets.

