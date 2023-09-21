Local law enforcement issues safety reminder issued due to low water levels

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The lack of rain is impacting lake levels and has local law enforcement offering a safety reminder.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve recently received several calls to assist stranded boaters on Swan Lake as a result of the extremely low water levels.

The sheriff’s office says they and the Minnesota DNR are not responsible for assisting in the removal of stranded watercraft.

They say they will respond to emergency situations on Swan Lake if required.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.