Local law enforcement issues safety reminder issued due to low water levels

FILE - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve recently received several calls to assist stranded boaters on Swan Lake as a result of the extremely low water levels.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The lack of rain is impacting lake levels and has local law enforcement offering a safety reminder.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve recently received several calls to assist stranded boaters on Swan Lake as a result of the extremely low water levels.

The sheriff’s office says they and the Minnesota DNR are not responsible for assisting in the removal of stranded watercraft.

They say they will respond to emergency situations on Swan Lake if required.

