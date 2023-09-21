Pleasant through Friday, rain likely this weekend

It is looking more and more likely that most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will get measurable rain this weekend. We are tracking a low-pressure system that will slowly move from the Dakotas into Minnesota, bringing scattered showers, thunderstorms, and steady rain starting Friday night and continuing through Saturday and Sunday. Showers will gradually taper off on Monday. Rainfall amounts of at least a quarter to half inch are likely, with some locations receiving up to an inch or more.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Some patchy fog is possible by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into far western Minnesota Friday morning. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in Mankato and across south central Minnesota by late afternoon, and rain chances will increase Friday evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday. A few scattered showers will linger into Monday.

As of now, the most likely scenario is a widespread half inch or more of rain across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There could be quite a few locations that get up to an inch or more, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see at least a couple of 2+ inch reports. We do have some other data that suggests that this system could track a little further north, which would mean less rain. That scenario is less likely but still possible. The system is still developing in the Rockies and is a couple of days away. Stay tuned; we will provide updates and a more fine-tuned forecast as we approach the weekend.

After this system passes, we are headed into a cooler, more fall-like pattern that will carry us through most of next week.

