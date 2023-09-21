Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Teacher Takeaways: Trinity Lutheran School

This week's featured teacher has been helping students learn for nearly 40 years...we take you to Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville...
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for another week of Teacher Takeaways where we check in with a local teacher to see how things are going and what techniques they’ve found affective so far this school year!

This week’s featured teacher has been helping students learn for nearly 40 years...we take you to Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville...

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Kristy Cowdin is in to talk about their efforts and to go over an event called Kernza at the...
Kernza at the Creek with Great River Greening
Barb Kaus with the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Tim Flynn with Kato Karate, join us to...
Bullying Prevention Month with Mankato business owners
We’ve got J. Longs in studio to break down some of the hot fashion trends for the fellas.
More fall fashion, this time it’s for the guys
Kristy Cowdin is in to talk about their efforts and to go over an event called Kernza at the...
Kernza at the Creek with Great River Greening