Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Walz appoints first Cannabis Director

Erin DuPree will be Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Erin DuPree will be Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management Director(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL) announced the appointment of the state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director Thursday.

Erin DuPree will be starting in the position on October 2nd.

DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner and a consultant who assists other new start-ups in the implementation phase of business plans.

She is also the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co. which is located in Apple Valley.

DuPree is also the founder, vice president of operations, and senior business consultant for Cook and Quinwood Consulting.

She has volunteered with Business Network International, where she has held large scale trainings, seminars, and panel discussions on various topics since 2009.

This position was created by legislation signed into law on May 30 of this year which saw Minnesota join 22 other states in legalizing adult-use cannabis.

The Office of Cannabis Management will regulate cannabis, including the adult-use market, the Medical Cannabis Program, and for lower-potency hemp edibles.

The office will also be responsible for issuing licenses and developing regulations for how and when businesses can partake in the industry.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Voters will see two questions on the ballot. The first question asks voters to approve $105...
Early voting underway for Mankato Area Public Schools referendum
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
The event hopes to help keep older adults to stay engaged through its Always United program.
Free Lunch & Learn for older residents at Vine Faith In Action
The new apple will mix the texture of "Honeycrisp" with the flavor of "Zestar," but with a...
University of Minnesota to release new apple
Unrecognizable active seniors having walk with bike in autumn nature. They having romantic time...
Mankato Clinic and Vine host Free Balance Assessments event