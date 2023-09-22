Your Photos
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility

Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been in the St. Peter community since the early 1970s.(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Alumacraft in St Peter announcing the permanent layoff of 68 employees.

According to the Minnesota Employment and Economic Development, an exact date of employee layoffs was not provided but they are working with the company to determine the date the layoffs will take effect.

According to the department, employees are not represented by a union. And they do not have bumping rights, which gives privileges to more senior-level employees whose positions have been eliminated or designated for layoff.

Alumacraft has been in the St. Peter community since the early 1970s.

