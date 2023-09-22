Citizens for Accessibility talk about pedestrian safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sam Stanke has been working to bring awareness along with Smiles Center for Independent Living, for the last 15 years.

“Just have a lot of compassion. I mean Just because I get around a little different. I am the same, I am the same as everybody else. So that is why you have to have good sidewalks and people paying attention as you cross the street, that’s important,” said Stanke.

A project the has gotten a lot of attention due to pedestrian safety and speed issues is Riverfront Drive.

On Tuesday, Citizens for Accessibility group was out crossing Riverfront to remind drivers to stay alert.

“Pedestrians, it’s all pedestrians, you know. Someone that’s using a Walker or a wheelchair, or someone that’s pushing a stroller, you know, a mother that’s pushing a stroller or whatever it may be my is not able to get across this fast, and people need to slow down and have a little patience and let them,” said Stanke.

And even though the project has not yet been authorized people have strong opinions about the project.

“Definitely a lot safer. You have so much more room and then you also have parking on the street as well, so got that extra push cushion there and then you’ve got the artwork as well, and I think it just kind of brings the whole service back together,” said Stanke. “Been awful. I see people almost get like their cars hit every day. Nobody knows, or really where to park, where the sidewalk ends versus the parking spots. I’ve seen emergency vehicles totally get like blocked in with traffic.”

The city of Mankato continues working with the Mankato community on the design of the project.

