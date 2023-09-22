Your Photos
Costanza’s closes and three businesses move in

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A restaurant located near campus closes its doors to make room for 3 known franchises.

Costanza’s Pizzeria announced on their Facebook page that their last day of business is this Sunday.

According to the post, in 10 weeks the location will get a new look.

They will be opening a Cinnabon Bakery, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and Jamba Juice.

They thank their loyal customers and staff.

