Costanza’s closes and three businesses move in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A restaurant located near campus closes its doors to make room for 3 known franchises.

Costanza’s Pizzeria announced on their Facebook page that their last day of business is this Sunday.

According to the post, in 10 weeks the location will get a new look.

They will be opening a Cinnabon Bakery, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and Jamba Juice.

They thank their loyal customers and staff.

