Free Lunch & Learn for older residents at Vine Faith In Action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way also wants to engage with the older residents in the community.

United Way will be holding a free Lunch & Learn event today at Vine Faith in Action.

The event hopes to help keep older adults to stay engaged through its Always United program.

The event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. and while free, registration is required to take part.

Registration is by visiting Mankato United Way Always United.

