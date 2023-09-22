Heavy rain, a few strong storms possible this weekend

We continue to track a system expected to bring beneficial rainfall to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon into this evening and continue into Saturday. Heavier, more widespread rainfall is expected Saturday and Saturday night, with rain winding down on Sunday. Generally speaking, a half inch or more of rain is possible in most places. That said, there will likely be quite a few locations that get an inch or more. There is a possibility of some severe weather on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Large hail, damaging straight-line wind gusts and even an isolated tornado or two are possible. Be weather aware on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. We will continue to fine-tune the rain forecast and monitor the severe weather potential as the system continues to develop and move into our area.

This system will slowly exit with scattered This system will slowly exit with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms lingering into Monday. After that, we are looking forward to sunny, more fall-like weather that will carry us through next week.showers and isolated thunderstorms lingering into Monday. After that, we are looking forward to sunny, more fall-like weather that will carry us through next week.

