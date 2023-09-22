Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Heavy rain, a few strong storms possible this weekend

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We continue to track a system expected to bring beneficial rainfall to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon into this evening and continue into Saturday. Heavier, more widespread rainfall is expected Saturday and Saturday night, with rain winding down on Sunday. Generally speaking, a half inch or more of rain is possible in most places. That said, there will likely be quite a few locations that get an inch or more. There is a possibility of some severe weather on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Large hail, damaging straight-line wind gusts and even an isolated tornado or two are possible. Be weather aware on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. We will continue to fine-tune the rain forecast and monitor the severe weather potential as the system continues to develop and move into our area.

This system will slowly exit with scattered This system will slowly exit with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms lingering into Monday. After that, we are looking forward to sunny, more fall-like weather that will carry us through next week.showers and isolated thunderstorms lingering into Monday. After that, we are looking forward to sunny, more fall-like weather that will carry us through next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
Thunderstorms tomorrow
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
KEYC Weather
Pleasant through Friday, rain likely this weekend
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 6pm Weathercast