LIVE with Kyla Jackson: Search party organized for missing 81-year-old woman

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood County Sheriff’s office is continuing its search for Jeanine Jackson, a missing 81-year-old woman with memory issues, in the Sanborn area.

KEYC News Now’s Kyla Jackson joined the News at Noon program live, from where the search for Jackson is being organized, with more information with Redwood County Sheriff Jason Jacobson.

