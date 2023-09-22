Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

LIVE with Kyla Jackson: Search party organized for missing 81-year-old woman

KEYC News Now’s Kyla Jackson's live with Redwood Co. Sheriff Jason Jacobson about the search party for Jeanine Jackson, 81, that was organized.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood County Sheriff’s office is continuing its search for Jeanine Jackson, a missing 81-year-old woman with memory issues, in the Sanborn area.

KEYC News Now’s Kyla Jackson joined the News at Noon program live, from where the search for Jackson is being organized, with more information with Redwood County Sheriff Jason Jacobson.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
The middle school was awarded a $5,000 grant for its Robotics program by Consolidated Connects...
Dakota Meadows Robotics program awarded $5K grant from Consolidated Communications
Voters will see two questions on the ballot. The first question asks voters to approve $105...
Early voting underway for Mankato Area Public Schools referendum
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23