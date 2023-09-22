Man charged with killing Algona police officer back in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing an Algona police officer has been extradited back to Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the Sept. 13th shooting, which happened in the 100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officer Kevin Cram was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies helped to arrest the alleged shooter, 43-year-old Kyle Ricke. Ricke was wanted by police on harassment charges at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, Ricke was extradited back to Iowa for a court appearance in Kossuth County. The judge raised Ricke’s bond from $1 million to $2 million cash only.

He has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.