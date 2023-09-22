Mankato Clinic and Vine host Free Balance Assessments event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic is teaming up with Vine Faith in Action to help promote healthy living for elderly residents.

To observe Falls Prevention Awareness Week, physical therapists with the Mankato Clinic and Vine will be hosting free Balance Assessments on Friday.

The assessments will go from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Vine Adult Community Center.

The 10-minute evaluations look at gait, strength and balance to identify risk factors.

According to the National Council on Aging, falls remain a leading cause of injury for people, ages 65 and older.

