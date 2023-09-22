Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Clinic and Vine host Free Balance Assessments event

6 ways to practice mindfulness
To observe Falls Prevention Awareness Week, physical therapists with the Mankato Clinic and VINE Faith in Action will be hosting free Balance Assessments on Friday.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic is teaming up with Vine Faith in Action to help promote healthy living for elderly residents.

To observe Falls Prevention Awareness Week, physical therapists with the Mankato Clinic and Vine will be hosting free Balance Assessments on Friday.

The assessments will go from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Vine Adult Community Center.

The 10-minute evaluations look at gait, strength and balance to identify risk factors.

According to the National Council on Aging, falls remain a leading cause of injury for people, ages 65 and older.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
The food shelf says that the spike in need is a result of an overall economy that hap spiked...
MSU’s Campus Cupboard sees spike in demand
The Salvation Army is celebrating 145 years in Mankato.
Salvation Army reflects on last 145 years in Mankato
The city of North Mankato plans to have the wildlife management plan done by late spring 2024.
Wildlife management plan created due to deer population growth in North Mankato