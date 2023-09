MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West boy’s soccer team wins 4-1 over Jordan on Thursday night.

Mankato West plays next Saturday, September 23rd at 1:00 p.m. against Mound Westonka at Mankato Caswell North Soccer Soccer Complex.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.