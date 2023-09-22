Your Photos
MSU’s Campus Cupboard sees spike in demand

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU’s Campus Cupboard is up and running in their bigger space, and the food shelf says that they’re seeing a much higher demand than usual.

The Campus Cupboard is now operating on the main floor of the Crossroads Campus Ministry building, and has been celebrating the new space by giving free extra items to students that come in. The food shelf says that they are seeing record numbers of students registering for the service, with nearly 650 student households registering since the start of July, a number that usually isn’t reached until January.

“Traffic has been very busy, and we have been able to hand ou over ten-thousand pounds of food already in the first two weeks of this month,” said Becky Menk.

The food shelf says that the spike in need is a result of an overall economy that hap spiked the price of food and other necessities.

”With the economy as it is, food prices have risen so high and so quickly that everyone is looking at expenses, they have to. And because of the guidelines that were adopted by the legislature, anyone can find the food they need when they need it,” said Menk.

