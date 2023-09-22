Salvation Army reflects on last 145 years in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army is celebrating 145 years in Mankato.

The Salvation Army first arrived in Mankato in 1888, and is now reflecing on nearly a century and a half. The Salvation Army thrift store will be offering 15 percent off everything in the store throughout the month of October, and the Salvation Army says that a lot has changed since first coming to Mankato, and that they’re proud of the way that they’ve adapted to the needs of the community over time.

”The way we’ve met needs has changed based on the needs that we see presented, and that’s I think a big reason we can say that we’ve had 145 years worth of service in one area. I’'m very excited about that,” said Capt. Andy Wheeler.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store opens at 10 a.m. every day except Sunday.

