Thunderstorms tomorrow

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Showers move in today, turning to thunderstorms by this evening to kick off the wet weekend.

We’re starting out our Friday with thick cloud coverage in most of our area. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 70s by this afternoon, much cooler than the last several days.

This afternoon, scattered showers will begin to move into the region, but we aren’t expecting widespread thunderstorms yet. Later this evening is when showers will cover more ground, with some thunderstorms mixing in as well. This will continue overnight and into Saturday. Saturday looks to be very rainy with widespread showers and thunderstorms around the region. The main line, so to speak, is expected to move through sometime between lunch and dinner time tomorrow, leaving us with thunderstorms through most of the evening, even lasting into Sunday. There is a chance for some severe weather Saturday, with large hail and strong winds as the primary threats. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out however they are not expected to be common. They are also not the most likely threat compared to hail and wind.

Sunday, scattered thunderstorms and showers are still possible but will likely be less widespread than Saturday. Rain could also be in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but these days are still a bit uncertain.

Rain totals are very dependent on how this system plays out, but it is likely the majority of us will see between a half inch to three quarters of an inch over the weekend. Local rain totals over an inch or even 2 inches are possible too.

Temperatures will be more fall-like at the start of next week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 9/22/23
Confidence increases for weekend showers