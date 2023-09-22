Your Photos
University of Minnesota to release new apple

The new apple will mix the texture of "Honeycrisp" with the flavor of "Zestar," but with a...
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - From the people that introduced Minnesota’s famous “Honeycrisp” apple comes a new variety with tropical flavors.

Horticulturists at the University of Minnesota plan to release their new apple “kudos” to stores in the next few years. The new apple will be the 29th variety from the university.

It is reported that the apple with have the crisp, juicy texture of “Honeycrisp” and the rich flavor of “Zestar,” but with a slight tropical twist.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

