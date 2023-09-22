Your Photos
Wildlife management plan created due to deer population growth in North Mankato

The city of North Mankato plans to have the wildlife management plan done by late spring 2024.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents have dealt with a variety of issues when it comes to deer in the North Mankato community, including the growing number of vehicle and deer collisions and damage to vegetables, plants, and flowers on private properties.

“I cannot have anything green. They eat it all. I have. So many plants. You will not see hardly any of them out there. I have all together. 48 to 50 hostels. Not one of them made it this year,” said Alma Erkel.

The city of North Mankato has started to find solutions for the issue, including a wildlife management plan through sharpshooting.

That sharpshooting would be complaint-based, allowing residents to call in to get direct relief.

“Yeah, you know, it’s not. It’s not the findings of our analysis are not to just go out and kill deer. Like I said, it’s a it’s really educating the public and how they can deter, deter deer from their own properties,” said Matt Lassonde.

Right now, the city is building an informational website for citizens that provides information resources on ways to deter deer from encroaching on their property.

“That’s what I like. I love flowers. I know there are other people. I love the deers. I’m not against them, but I don’t want them eating all my stuff. Let’s share a little, but not all,” said Erkel.

The city of North Mankato plans to have the wildlife management plan done by late spring 2024.

