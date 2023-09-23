Rain chances linger into Monday

We continue to track a system expected to bring beneficial rainfall to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast as this system spins through the region. We will certainly see some times of dry weather and even some times of sunshine into Sunday and Monday, but the chance is there for some pop-up showers and storms. Look for high temperatures to be seasonal for Sunday and Monday in the lower 70s. After the system exits, we are looking forward to sunny, more fall-like weather that will carry us through next week.

