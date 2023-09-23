Sports Extra: Fall Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.
Part I:
Mankato West vs. Chaska
Mankato East vs. Rochester John Marshall
Waseca vs. Belle Plaine
St. Clair Loyola vs. NRHEG
Part II:
St. Peter vs. Fairmont
Springfield vs. Wabasso
Sleepy Eye United vs. St. James
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.