Sports Extra: Fall Week 4

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

Part I:

Check out this week's highlights!

Mankato West vs. Chaska

Mankato East vs. Rochester John Marshall

Waseca vs. Belle Plaine

St. Clair Loyola vs. NRHEG

Part II:

Check out this week's highlights!

St. Peter vs. Fairmont

Springfield vs. Wabasso

Sleepy Eye United vs. St. James

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.