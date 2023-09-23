Your Photos
Sports Extra: Fall Week 4

KEYC Sports Extra Highlights
By Haley McCormick, Rob Clark , Jackson Jirik and Tony Peregrin
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

Part I:

Mankato West vs. Chaska

Mankato East vs. Rochester John Marshall

Waseca vs. Belle Plaine

St. Clair Loyola vs. NRHEG

Part II:

St. Peter vs. Fairmont

Springfield vs. Wabasso

Sleepy Eye United vs. St. James

