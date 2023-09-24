Your Photos
Rain chances for next few days

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain chances continue through the next few days as we enter a more wet pattern of weather.

We’ve had a bit of a rainy weekend, bringing anywhere between a quarter of an inch of rain to over 3 inches to areas around the region. More rain chances are expected through Sunday evening, even into Monday and Tuesday. After that we can expect drier weather as we go into the weekend, where we have yet another chance of some showers. Since we are entering a wetter pattern of weather in general, some afternoon pop-up showers are possible through the week.

For the next two days we see less of a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. However, a couple of thunderstorms could be mixed in with the scattered showers. Despite the widespread chance of showers, there will still be plenty of chances for dry weather and some sunshine. Temperatures are a lot cooler now, right in time for the beginning of fall which was this previous Saturday. Although the next few days will be very fall-like, we are entering another warming trend and we can expect some temperatures in the low 80s by next weekend and even into the start of that following week.

Another thing worth mentioning for this week is most mornings have a chance of seeing some dense fog in areas - particularly low, lying or near bodies of water. Fog chances tend to decrease as the sun rises, but keep this in mind for your morning commutes this week. You may want to leave a couple of extra minutes in case you encounter some reduced visibility due to that fog.

