Volunteer search on Sunday for missing 81-year-old Sanborn woman

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office is searching for 81 year old Jeanine Jackson, from Sanborn,...
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office is searching for 81 year old Jeanine Jackson, from Sanborn, MN.(Redwood County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating another volunteer search for a missing 81-year-old woman with memory issues who has been missing since Wednesday.

Anyone interested in assisting with the search is asked to meet at the Sanborn Fire Department at 10:00 Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office coordinated searches on Thursday and again on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging property owners in the area to check their properties. They will be contacting landowners in the area of the search to get permission for field searches.

Jackson was last seen Wednesday morning while on a walk with her white and tan chihuahua. There is no clothing description available.

Anyone with any information on the location of Jeanie Jackson is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at 507-637-4036.

