A colorful community space added to St. Peter

She took the blank slate on Nassau Street and with the help of volunteers, transformed it into a special community space for all to use...check it out.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We recently met a St. Peter woman who was feeling motivated to bring a new, colorful purpose to a vacant lot in the city. She took the blank slate on Nassau Street and with the help of volunteers, transformed it into a special community space for all to use...check it out.

You can find the mural at 107 West Nassau Street in St. Peter. You can also follow Point to Place in Facebook to see what other projects they are planning in the St. Peter community.

