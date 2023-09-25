Your Photos
Falling for fall: Fun at The Little Green Wagon

In this week’s Falling for fall series, Kelsey and Nick take viewers to a place for play, pumpkins, produce and more! Check out Little Green Wagon!
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday marks the official first day of the fall season, so what better way to celebrate than to head to a local fall festival!

In this week’s falling for fall series, Kelsey and Nick take you to a place for play, pumpkins, produce and more!

In this week’s falling for fall series, Kelsey and Nick take viewers to a place for play, pumpkins, produce and more! Check out Little Green Wagon, located just outside of Mankato, at 23493 State Highway 22.(Kato Living)
In this week’s Falling for fall series, Kelsey and Nick take viewers to a place for play, pumpkins, produce and more! Check out Little Green Wagon, located just outside of Mankato, at 23493 State Highway 22.(Kato Living)

Check out Little Green Wagon, located just outside of Mankato, at 23493 State Highway 22.

